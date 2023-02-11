Who Plays Henry in HBO’s The Last of Us? Answered

The Last of Us is filled to the brim with a lot of interesting characters, some of whom we can get attached to pretty easily. While brief, fans were introduced to two new side characters, Henry and Sam, in Epsidoe 4. The most recent entry, Episode 5, is all about the two, as they build a relationship with Ellie and Joel to survive Kansas City. But who is that actor that plays Henry in HBO’s The Last of Us? Here is what you need to know.

What Is the Actor’s Name That Plays Henry in HBO’s The Last of Us?

In HBO’s The Last of Us, Henry is played by actor Lamar Johnson. Before his breakout role in the tv series, he is best known for starring or appearing in The Hate U Give, Your Honor, or X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

At the time of shooting HBO’s The Last of Us, Johnson is 28 years old. Unfortunately, we won’t get to see any more of him in the show, as his character meets a tragic fate.

Who Plays Henry in The Last of Us Game?

In the video game version of The Last of Us, Henry is played by Brandon Scott. The actor is best known for his live screen appearances in Dead to Me, This Is Us, and 13 Reasons Why (2017).

Much like his live screen adaptation counterpart, Scott’s character doesn’t last too long in the game, meeting the exact same tragic fate.

That is everything you need to know about who plays Henry in HBO’s The Last of Us. For more on the show, be sure to check out all of the guides we’ve got below, including everyone who has died in the series so far.

