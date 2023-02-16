Where to Find the Kitchen in Hogwarts Legacy | Kitchen Location

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

The castle of Hogwarts has been meticulously recreated in Avalanche Software’s latest action-RPG, and every nook and cranny is filled to the brim with really neat details that fans of the Harry Potter franchise will adore. Case in point: the hustle and bustle of the school kitchen has been faithfully replicated in the lower levels of the campus. For those who’re curious, you may be wondering where to find the kitchen in Hogwarts Legacy. Don’t fret as we’ll walk you through the process down below. Let’s go!

How to Find the Kitchen in Hogwarts Legacy

There are a few different ways to get to the kitchen in Hogwarts Legacy, but the easiest way is as follows:

Kitchen Location in Hogwarts Legacy Fast travel to the ‘Grand Staircase’ Floo Flame. Next, head down the stairs behind you. Once you arrive at the bottom of the stairs, you’ll need to use Revelio to help you collect the Pear Portrait Guide Page and it will clue you in on what you have to do to access the kitchen. In short, the note tells you to ‘Tickle the Pear’. Go to the painting with the bowl of fruit and hold the Square button on PS5 or the X button on Xbox Series X|S to ‘Tickle the Pear.’ And, voila! The door to the kitchen in Hogwarts Legacy will open.

It’s important to note that you can’t access the kitchen in Hogwarts Legacy until you’ve completed one of the early main quests called The Hunt for the Missing Pages.

What Is in the Kitchen in Hogwarts Legacy?

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Inside the kitchen, you’ll find lots of house elves preparing food, a Level 1 locked chest, and several chests containing Galleons and loot. Additionally, there are also lots of interactable elements, like snacking on fruit or nuts, though these are purely aesthetic touches and don’t make any meaningful impact to Hogwarts Legacy’s gameplay.

