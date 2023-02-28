Destiny 2 Lightfall sees Guardians facing off against the Shadow Legion — a new army led by Calus in the name of The Witness. Alongside taking players to Neomuna on Neptune to fight alongside the Cloud Striders, players will also be able to get their hands on the Strand subclass, and of course, obtain all sorts of glorious Seasonal Engrams. Obtaining these engrams works a tiny bit differently, this time around, though. Here’s what you need to know about where to collect Seasonal Engrams in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

How to Get Seasonal Engrams in Destiny 2 Lightfall

With the release of the Lightfall expansion, players will now have to visit the Seasonal Vendor to collect any Seasonal Engrams that they’ve earned.

The Seasonal Vendor, of course, changes each season. But for the Season of Defiance, you’re going to want to visit Osiris.

This is a change from past seasons, where you’d carry around all of your seasonal engrams yourself. Now, when they’re earned, they’ll all be stored on the vendor themselves, from Season of Defiance onwards. Further, you’ll no longer need to worry about Umbral Engrams and Umbral Energy. These have been removed from the game, and you’ll now just require Glimmer and a Seasonal Engram in order to focus for gear.

All of this is intended to help streamline the engram system, and allow for easier inventory management if you’re prone to carrying tons of engrams around with you until you literally cannot carry another one. Hopefully this’ll ease the load on all you Guardians’ backs!

That’s everything you need to know on where to get Seasonal Engrams in Destiny 2 Lightfall. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out the links below.

Related Posts