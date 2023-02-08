Top 5 Best True Crime Podcasts You Should Listen to Next

If you enjoy listening to gripping stories about murder, kidnapping, burglary, or even fraud, then true crime podcasts are the one for you. The growth of the true crime genre has boomed over the past year, aided by Netflix releasing Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, starring Evan Peters in the titular role. This has led to a huge uptick in interest amongst curious listeners who want to hear more gut-wrenching and blood-curdling stories. Lucky for them, they’re spoiled for choice; true crime podcasts have been around now for the good part of a decade and there are tonnes to sink your teeth into.

To save you the time of searching through the thousands of podcasts on the internet, we have compiled a list of what we believe are the best true crime podcasts out there across all streaming services.

5) Partners in Crime

Image Source: Podtail via Spotify

If you are looking for a show to get you started within the true-crime podcast genre then there is no better place to start than Partners in Crime with Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling. Being a Spotify original podcast, Spotify saw the promise in two of the UK’s top TV presenters taking on the role of Podcast hosts. With Laura’s soothing Irish accent and Iain’s witty Scottish banter, the show takes you on quite a journey.

Having only started the podcast in June 2022, it has already mustered up 32 episodes. Ranging from the man known as the real-life Dexter to Bonnie and Clyde and most recently the satanic kidnappings in Australia. The presenting duo has combined both comedy and seriousness to develop the podcast in just over six months. So, if you are just starting out with the true crime genre then give this one a listen, only 30-40 minutes long and released once a week it’s perfect listening for evening downtime or even an early morning walk.

4. UK True Crime Podcast

Image Source: Twitter via @UKTrueCrime

If you are a fan of lesser-known true crime cases, then UK True Crime Podcast is the one for you. As the name says, this podcast is centered on crimes that have taken place in the United Kingdom. However, for a country of its small size, Adam Jones, the host, has been able to release 324 episodes and counting of the crazy goings on in the UK. Having released a new episode every week since the latter end of 2016, Adam Jones has covered everything from one-off murders to serial killers to kidnapping.

A standalone host is not commonplace in podcasting nowadays, but even by himself, Adam Jones is able to deliver the same as if he was in a team of ten. By bringing new perspectives and information to cases you may think you already know, Adam is opening eyes to the lesser-known facts on these cases. It’s certainly up there as one of the best true crime podcasts.

3. Serial

Image Source: Twitter via @serial

Hosted by Sarah Koenig, Serial is slightly different from any other podcast that you will see on this list with respect to its format. It’s released in multiple episodes tailored around specific crimes. Having been downloaded more than 300 million times, which is a record in the true-crime podcast industry, Serial has set a precedent for years to come. Going more along the lines of investigative journalism, Serial takes into account new perspectives on each crime whilst also finding and investigating fresh new evidence.

Starting way back in 2014 with series one, Serial opened up new avenues in the world of podcasting with the way Sarah Koenig was able to break down true crime cases. Take series one for example, which goes down in podcast folklore. Series one was released on Oct. 3 2014 and it was all about the murder of Hae Min Lee in 1999 and how her then-boyfriend Adnan Syed was imprisoned for murder. However, due to the success of the series and the information Koenig was able to obtain, Syed was released from prison in 2022 after DNA evidence cleared him.

All in all, if it wasn’t for Serial it is hard to tell whether the true crime franchise would have kicked on as it has done, which clearly makes it one of the genre’s founding fathers and easily amongst the best true crime podcasts ever.

2. I Could Murder A Podcast

Image Source: Twitter via @CouldMurderAPod

Hosted by good pals Tom Norris and Ben Carter, I Could Murder A Podcast, otherwise known as ICMAP, brings a comedic touch to such serious topics. Picking up on any interesting true crime story, the ICMAP boys explore serial killings, cult massacres, school shootings, and hitchhikers from hell. Dating back to their very first episode in August 2020, Tom and Ben have been on many a journey through to their current seventh series, with their latest episode focusing on one of the biggest and most mysterious serial killers of all time Jack The Ripper.

Prepare yourself to sit back and relax with ICMAP as they take you on a winding path from the story’s origin, what led to the crimes being committed, funny comedic anecdotes, and look-a-likes. If you fancy video as well as audio, ICMAP has a YouTube channel where you can see the hosts wear custom outfits related to each episode and with 78 episodes and counting you will be in for a fun but scary ride.

1. Last Podcast On The Left

Image Source: Twitter via @LPontheleft

Last Podcast On The Left is the granddaddy of true crime podcasts, dating all the way back to 2011. The show first started as a means for the hosts Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks, and Henry Zebrowski to sit down and speak about horror movies, which is where the name of the podcast comes from, named after the 1972 horror movie, Last House On The Left. But since then the podcast has come on leaps and bounds, going on to win awards, have its own book, and then its own TV show, which can now be found on Patreon.

Similar to ICMAP, Last Podcast On The Left brings a real load of comedic appeal to your ears, so if you want to sit at home and laugh out loud at their storytelling or have to stifle a laugh in public to not make yourself seem crazy then this is the one for you. With 790 episodes and counting ranging from the heavy hitters of the murder scene such as Jeffrey Dahmer and H. H. Holmes all the way down to UFO sightings and paranormal activity, Last Podcast On The Left covers every corner of the true crime world. If you can only watch one, this is the best true crime podcast out there.

That wraps up our list of the best true crime podcasts you should listen to next. If you’re really set on inhaling more crime content then why not check out our list of shows like How to Get Away With Murder next?

