A Single-Player Titanfall Game by Respawn Has Been Canned by EA

It’s been a rough start to 2023 for Apex Legends, as Respawn Entertainment and EA’s answer to the battle royale craze has fallen on hard times. Over the course of 24 hours, EA shared that the battle royale underperformed last quarter, and the dynamic duo announced the cancellation of Apex Legends Mobile not even a year after its launch.

The cancellation streak doesn’t end there, however. A recent report by industry veteran Jason Schreier has pointed to EA canning the single-player title set in the same universe as the battle royale and Titanfall, after speaking to three people familiar with the situation. As part of the cancellation, the developers working on that project will work on other projects or, unfortunately, laid off.

NEW: Yesterday EA and Respawn quietly canceled a single-player game in the Apex/Titanfall universe, according to three people familiar. EA will try to find new positions for the ~50 people who were on the team but will lay off those who can't be placed: https://t.co/E5ivrqDUsa — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 1, 2023

For the unaware, news of this single-player project revealed itself through a job posting on Respawn Entertainment’s website last June, pointing to the team working on an FPS set in the same universe as Apex Legends. Many were quick to jump at the thought it could be the long-awaited Titanfall 3, as fans have been waiting millennia for a chance to revisit the shooter.

However, it seems like gamers will never know what that project is due to its cancellation, although the code name “Titanfall Legends” doesn’t help soothe the pain any less. For more Apex Legends news, be sure to check out our related section below.

