PSA: Some Like a Dragon: Ishin! DLC Doesn’t Carry Over to New Saves

Before diving into Like a Dragon: Ishin!, it’s worth knowing an important fact about the game’s DLC packs.

As was made apparent in a post made to the Yakuza Subreddit on Feb. 20, certain DLC packs are one-time use items that can be purchased multiple times. What this means for those playing the game is that they can redeem the packs one time and for only one save file before the Pack will be counted as being redeemed. Should they want to use the items included in the DLC Packs again, they’ll then need to make a new purchase through whichever digital retailer is tied to their platform of choice.

The game also ensures you won’t be able to weasel your way out of a purchase once it’s triggered or glitch your way into carrying the DLC over to a new save. Once players decide to redeem the DLC, they’ll need to make a hard save of the game which will record the DLC’s download to a given file. The DLC can only be received after this save is made, and the download will be prevented should you back out of the save.

While the DLC listed isn’t the most expensive optional content out there at only $2.99 apiece, purchasing them multiple times can become costly quite quickly. This is especially true if players wish to replay the game with the items presented, which offer valuable items and materials that can alleviate some of the grinding needed to be properly equipped for certain boss fights or challenges.

Keep this in mind if you decide to jump into Like a Dragon: Ishin!, which is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. For more on the game, check out any of our related articles down below.

