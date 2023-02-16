Prepare Yourself; One of Marvel Snap’s Strongest Cards Is Getting a Series Downgrade Soon

Image Source: Second Dinner

Every month, Second Dinner conducts a little Series downgrade in Marvel Snap, where a few Series 4 and 5 cards get downgraded to the next tier, making them just a little bit easier for every player to obtain. The developers have just announced the next batch of downgrades due for the end of the month, as listed below:

Series 4 to Series 3:

Helicarrier

Agent Coulson

Maria Hill

Series 5 to Series 4:

Silver Surfer

Darkhawk

Knull

The Sentry

The Sentry is pretty lackluster, but the other three cards coming to Series 4 are pretty damn scary. Sure, Silver Surfer’s been hit with a slight nerf, but just because its archetype isn’t as dominant anymore doesn’t mean it isn’t strong. More notably, Knull getting downgraded means that we can probably expect Galactus-Knull decks are going to be a lot more prominent, which is a problem, considering how uninteresting it is to go up against Galactus decks.

In addition to that, Darkhawk is also getting downgraded. Darkhawk was all over the meta last season especially with the release of Zabu, and while the latter has also been hit with a nerf, Darkhawk itself still brings insane value to any deck.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.

