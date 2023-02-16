New Demo Lets Fans Check Out Like a Dragon: Ishin!’s Combat Early

Good news has dropped for those dying to check out Like a Dragon: Ishin!, and more specifically its combat.

In a press release put out by Sega on Feb. 16, it was revealed that a demo for the game is now available on PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles, and PC. The demo is 20 minutes in length, and is centered around letting players get some hands-on time with the game’s combat prior to its early access launch on Feb. 17 and its global release on Feb. 21.

This would allow for access to all four of Like a Dragon: Ishin!‘s core combat styles., which include: The Brawler style, which sees the protagonist Sakamoto Ryoma duke it out with enemies using hand to hand moves and abilities; the Swordsman style, which allows for more traditional sword-based attacks and techniques; the Gunman style, wherein Ryoma touts a revolver and utilizes sharpshooter techniques; and the Wild Dancer style, which allows Ryoma to cut loose with a blend of every style while wielding both a gun and sword simultaneously.

Though the demo won’t offer the chance to delve into the game’s story and won’t offer any sort of progression carry over, it’s still a perfect opportunity to see what will be at one’s disposal in the game proper. It likewise serves as a nice glimpse at one of the title’s core gameplay loops, as Ishin falls m ore in line with Judgement or Yakuza 0 than Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Those interested can download it via the digital platform tied to their console of choice.

Like a Dragon: Ishin is set to release on Feb. 17 via early access and globally on Feb. 21 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|s, Xbox One, and PC. For more on the game, check out any of the related articles down below.