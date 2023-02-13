Modern Warfare II Ranked Play Reveal Trailer Details the “Most Rewarding Experience Yet”

Image Source: Infinity Ward

It’s no secret that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II‘s multiplayer has seen a bit of a lull as the content pipeline has been emptied. When the content stops flowing, players look to Ranked Modes to find a suitable place to hone their skills and grind.

After a hefty delay that saw the mode pushed back to the launch of Season 2, Modern Warfare II’s Ranked Play has finally been detailed, showcasing the journey ahead for the toughest of Call of Duty players.

This year’s iteration of Ranked Play sees Treyarch and Infinity Ward team up to challenge players, with the former building off last year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard’s ranked mode. Players will play in a nearly identical one-to-one recreation of the Call of Duty League, headlined by 4v4, three game modes, and the identical rule and map set the professional players use, which are:

Hardpoint

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenbergh Hotel

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

Search & Destroy

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenbergh Hotel

El Asilo

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Control

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenbergh Hotel

El Asilo

There are eight skill divisions, each with three tiers of divisions that players will grind through. Reaching the top 250 will start to reveal familiar names on the leaderboard, as professional players and coaches grinding the ranked modes will start to fight back to protect their top spots. Expect plenty of rewards to go to the dedicated grinders and much more when Ranked Play launches on Feb. 15, alongside Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Related Posts