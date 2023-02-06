Michael Scott in Mass Effect Is the Chaotic Energy the Normandy Always Needed

Image Source: YouTube

Decorated veteran, first human Spectre, the Savior of Earth—these are qualities that Michael Scott does not share with Commander Shepard. Mass Effect’s story would certainly have taken a different route had Michael Scott commanded the Normandy, right?

Then again, his skill at being the number one boss might be exactly what Earth needed. Thanks to YouTuber eli_handle_b.wav, we can see a timeline where that’s true.

Thanks to YouTuber eli_handle_b.wav, we are graced with a timeline where Michael Scott, a regional manager of Dunder Mifflin paper company, is leading the charge against the Reapers. He brings his signature wit, wisdom, comedy, and bravery to the Normandy in a way that Shepard can only dream of.

The video features popular moments from The Office spliced so perfectly into scenes of Mass Effect, such as Michael Scott being questioned by reporter Emily Wong (minus the punching), romance with Miranda, and a well-timed “that’s what she said” joke. Eli_handle_b.wav even spliced together the iconic opening to The Office. It’s incredible how well-edited the video is.

This isn’t the first time YouTuber eli_handle_b.wav crafted a hit video, as they’ve done videos on Mr. Bean in Cyberpunk 2077, Tony Soprano as God of War, and way too many more hilarious gaming crossovers that’ll lead you down a Youtube rabbit hole.

Be sure to let us know in the comments below which of eli_handle_b.wav’s videos are your favorites.

