Best Mario Kart 8 Kart Combination Setup

Image via Nintendo

THE BEST KART COMBINATION IN MARIO KART 8 DELUXE

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gives players access to many different combinations of karts. You can change your glider, wheels, and body, that all effect your top speed, acceleration, weight, handling, and traction/grip. Depending how you customize your kart in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you can really pick and choose your racing style that you see fit. If you’re looking for the fastest kart or the kart combination that will give you the best acceleration, then we have some options for you.

For top speed, going with heavy characters will be your best bet; they will be tricky to handle since they lack traction/grip and usually have low acceleration speeds, but characters like Bowser and Wario will zoom past opponents without a hitch. As for kart parts, these have the highest speeds:

Circuit Special

Badwagon

Mercedes GLA

B Dasher

P-Wing

Standard ATV

The fastest tires are as follows:

Slick

Metal

Cyber Slick

Gold Tires

And last but not least, gliders:

Super Glider

Wario Wing

Waddle Wing

Plane Glider

Gold Glider

Hylian Kite

If you’re looking for kart combinations that will net you high acceleration, the smaller characters are the best choices to go with, especially the baby versions. Here are the best picks when it comes to karts, tires, and gliders:

Karts:

Biddybuggy

Mr. Scooty

Tires:

Roller

Azure Roller

Button

Leaf Tires

Gliders:

Peach Parasol

Parachute

Parafoil

Flower Glider

Bowser Kite

MKTV Parafoil

Paper Glider

Cloud Glider

As for kart combos with the best traction/grip in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we recommend going with the lighter characters once again, as well as choosing one of these two tires: Monster and Hot Monster. Any of the picks that we selected for the high acceleration should fare well when it comes to traction/grip as well.

Good luck choosing your favorite kart combinations in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. For more tips and tricks, make sure to search for Twinfinite.