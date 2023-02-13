It’s All About Family in New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer

Image via Marvel Entertainment YouTube

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is coming to its emotional conclusion this May, as a new trailer for Volume 3 has teased.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 takes a look at the titular team after the Holiday Special as they are still reeling from the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame; and more specifically, the death of their timeline’s Gamora. Unfortunately, The High Evolutionary, a man who is heavily involved in Rocket’s backstory, has made his return known, going up against the Guardians.

There is also Adam Warlock, who was teased during an end-credits in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and is finally making his first full-on appearance in the MCU.

This film will likely be the last movie that James Gunn makes with Marvel and Disney, as he has already headed over to Warner Bros. Discovery to run DC Studios with Peter Safran. Gunn already has a multitude of projects being developed, including a Superman movie that he is currently writing.

Multiple Guardians of the Galaxy cast members, most notably Dave Bautista, have teased that this will be their final film as well. However, given the team’s popularity, it is likely that a new team will end up being formed by the film’s conclusion. Whether or not this means that there will be a lot of beloved characters who will die or, in fact, just leave the team remains to be seen though.

Regardless, we’ll see how the initial trilogy ends when the film releases exclusively in theaters on May 5, 2023. For more on the latest Marvel developments, check out our related coverage down below.

