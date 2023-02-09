Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy puts players in the role of a fifth-year student at the magical school of Hogwarts. Like the Harry Potter series though, there is more than just attending classes and meeting up with friends. There is a new villains, secrets, and enemies that will swarm you if not closely paying attention. Thankfully, there is a lock-on feature to help with crowd control. Here is how to lock on in Hogwarts Legacy.

Locking On to Enemies in Hogwarts Legacy

The lock-on feature allows players to focus their magic and other attacks on a specific enemy. It is very helpful when surrounded by multiple enemies so your combo does not get interrupted by one of the foes standing in your way.

Players can lock on to a specific enemy by pressing in the right stick on a controller regardless of platform, or the Caps Lock key that is the default on PC, and move the right stick either left or right to switch between targets.

Simply press in the right stick again to disable locking on and be able to move around freely. The game is very generous when it comes to auto-aiming so missed shots are rarely an issue, but locking on is key to taking out certain enemies first when in an ambush of multiple targets.

Locking on will be vital to some of the more difficult fights in Hogwarts Legacy, especially if you’re rolling around trying to avoid getting damage done to you as well, so it’s a good gameplay mechanic to now have in your back pocket.

That is how to lock on in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Hogwarts Legacy coverage, such as how to change the difficulty settings, and click on the links below for other helpful guides on the game.

