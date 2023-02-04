Soon may the Kellion Come to Save Our Souls and Take Us Home.

The Dead Space Remake is host to a variety of easter eggs, ranging from fun jokes to references regarding future entries in the series. One in particular takes the cake for being the most fun and inventive, but you’ll need to carry out some pretty specific actions in order to get it. That’s why we’re here with a guide on how to get the Sea Shanty Audio Log in Dead Space Remake.

Where to Find the Sea Shanty Easter Egg in Dead Space Remake

The Sea Shanty Audio Log is unlockable fairly early on in the Dead Space Remake, as the room where it can be unlocked is located in the Break Room found in the Ishimura’s Bridge section. You should gain access to the full area around Chapter 4.

Once this occurs, head to the Main Atrium room and take the elevator at the a room’s center up to the third floor. Once there, head forward follow the wall to your right. This will lead you to a left turn, followed by a straight hallway. Continue down the hallway, and look for a room to your right, which will be the Break Room.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Motive and EA

Once you reach the Break Room, head inside. You’ll then find a red circle on the ground surrounded by candles, with a video of a Marker playing in front of it. Step into the circle, and then make sure you use the following inputs in order while remaining inside the circle: Melee, Stomp, Melee, Melee, Stomp, Melee, Stomp, Melee, Melee, Melee, Melee, Stomp.

This will cause the screen showing a Marker to flash red and the Sea Shanty Audio Log to appear. You can then collect the Log to hear some Ishimura crew members’ recounting of the events that transpired on the ship in lyrical form.

Are There Other Inputs for the Red Circle?

After learning all this, you might be wondering if there are other inputs you can use to get bonuses from the Break Room circle in the Dead Space Remake.

While the answer is yes, there aren’t too many inputs known at this time. One we can confirm is for two free Power Nodes, which requires doing the following in order: Melee, Melee, Stomp, Melee, Melee, Stomp, Stomp, Melee, Melee, Melee, Stomp.

Another is for a hidden text log which holds a Unitologist prayer. To unlock it, use the following inputs: Melee, Stomp, Stomp, Stomp, Melee, Stomp, Melee, Stomp, Stomp, Stomp, Melee, Stomp.

That’s all there is to know about how to get the Sea Shanty Audio Log in the Dead Space Remake. For more on the game, check out any of our many related articles down below. They cover everything from the latest news to our thoughts on how the game highlights the Callisto Protocol’s failure.

