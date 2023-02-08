10 Hogwarts Legacy Memes That’ll Magically Get You Over Your Wednesday Slump

Hogwarts Legacy is already a success, as people are experiencing firsthand what it means to be a magician in the renowned magic school, learn spells, and fight monsters. Players are also getting to experience in first person many of the incredible places that, until now, fans could’ve only read about or watched in the films. Those who are playing the game are not only great magicians but also have an incredible sense of humor, so there are already more Twitter memes about the game than non-evil Slytherin magicians.

The memes include all kinds of fun observations about the video game and inside jokes that you’ll probably understand better if you’re already playing it. Since it’s only Wednesday and the weekend is still days away, here are nine Hogwarts Legacy memes that have made us laugh out loud to help you get through the day.

me in the first 10 seconds of Hogwarts Legacy pic.twitter.com/zvLx8IdMoc — XY (@_exwy) February 1, 2023

Easily my favorite part of Hogwarts Legacy so far pic.twitter.com/VbqHxQZwfb — The Act Man (@TheActMan_YT) January 28, 2023

How I feel at work cuz I played @HogwartsLegacy from Midnight – 4AM knowin I had to be at work around 8AM…. Knowin damn well I am about to be 31 years old on Friday the 10th!!!#HogwartsLegacy #NewGame #funny #harrypotterlegacy #Memes pic.twitter.com/8Skw6Xmb3C — BoricuaSpice_ (@SpiceBoricua) February 7, 2023

Just figured out that I can’t play #HogwartsLegacy this week because I have a PS4. @PortkeyGames , you really expect me to avoid spoilers and gameplay/memes for a whole 2 months! 52 more days! pic.twitter.com/OMbABANPiE — ArmorWing (@Armor_Wing) February 8, 2023

Hogwarts legacy got everyone actin out lol pic.twitter.com/oWpYGMfbLY — Netflix And Memes 🖥️ (@netflixandmemes) February 7, 2023

These Hogwarts Legacy memes on TikTok is to funny bruh 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wU7RwxSg6n — Laajune ‼️🔥 (@Laajune__) January 30, 2023

Which one is your favorite? Tell us in the comments below and add any other one you’ve seen that will make all of us laugh.

We hope these memes have lifted your spirit as much as a magic broom would’ve. If you’re playing the game and want some more great content, be sure to check out all of the related Hogwarts Legacy features, news, and guides we’ve got for you right down below.

