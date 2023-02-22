7 Games You’ll (Probably) See at PlayStation’s State of Play February 2023

Image Source: Skydance Interactive

Just in time for the launch of the PSVR2.

The next State of Play for PlayStation announcements is fast approaching, and it promises to bring a nice look at upcoming titles. While they haven’t released the full list of games that will be shown off, there’s plenty of available information to guess what might be making an appearance during the show.

Below you’ll find the games we believe will be shown off during the February 2023 State of Play.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios

This one isn’t so much a guess as it’s the only thing officially announced. The State of Play will be giving the first look at gameplay for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League with a whole 15 minutes dedicated to it.

The last time Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showed up was in December 2022, when it was revealed the game would be the final performance of the late Kevin Conroy.

Final Fantasy XVI

Image Source: Square Enix

We’re only four months from the release date for Final Fantasy XVI, so it’s the perfect time for even more than what we previously got at the Game Awards in December.

The State of Play announcement directly calls out games from third-party partnerships, and this one perfectly fits those specifications. There definitely hasn’t been enough seen regarding the world of Valisthea.

Resident Evil 4 Remake and VR DLC

Image Source: Capcom

This game might cover two parts of the teased State of Play content as not only would now be a perfect time to see more of the Resident Evil 4 Remake as the game will be out within a month from now.

It has already been revealed that the Resident Evil 4 Remake will have a VR component as (probably post-launch) DLC, so there might be just enough to show off and inspire more people to buy the new headset.

Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer

Image Source: Normal VR

Aside from an entry in a PlayStation Blog post and a tweet showing a tiny sliver of gameplay, there hasn’t been enough shown for the upcoming VR game Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer.

Nock looks like Rocket League but instead played by people armed with a bow and arrow, meaning players will have to adapt in a different way but still rely on teammates for assists and defense.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

Image Source: Skydance Interactive

While it’s been known for a while that the second chapter of the Saints & Sinners series is coming to the PSVR2, it was announced before the headset was fully revealed. With that, there is plenty of new features to share using what is known about the brand-new hardware.

For the same reason as Resident Evil, this would be the perfect title for PlayStation to show off and get people interested in the PSVR2 who might not have been.

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Image Source: Supermassive Games

After suffering a delay from being a launch day title to a launch month title, Switchback VR hasn’t shown off any new gameplay. We know there will be a mechanic that will punish players for blinking, but this would be a perfect time to see that in action.

The Dark Pictures games have been plenty popular, so hyping this up for the exclusive it is would be a boost to PSVR2 interest and sales, so it would make sense to show up during the State of Play.

Firewall Ultra

Image Source: First Contact Entertainment

The PSVR2 sequel to PlayStation exclusive Firewall Zero Hour doesn’t currently have a release date, and the State of Play happening right as the new headset launches would be the right time for that to drop.

Considering this is one of the most tactical VR PVP and PVE FPS titles, a new chunk of gameplay would certainly speak to gamers experiencing Call of Duty fatigue.

