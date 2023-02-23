Forza Horizon 5’s Next Expansion Is All About Rally Car Racing

Image via Playground Games

Playground Games just released a blog post with new expansion information coming to Forza Horizon 5, and the $19.99 addition is adding quite a bit for players to enjoy. The Rally Adventure expansion introduces brand-new biomes along with rally races.

Rally stages and a co-driver are the main focus of the expansion. A new Campaign mode lets players choose between a few rally teams to compete against the clock across a variety of different terrains.

The new co-driver will be following the player from a helicopter and calling out details about the race route. Together with a new HUD that keeps track of things like pace notes and the leaderboard, players have more resources than ever before in Forza to succeed at rally races. New cars and parts will also help players come out on top.

The new cars are as follows:

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum

1973 Hoonigan Volkswagen Baja Beetle Class 5/1600 ‘Scumbug’

2001 Ford #4 Ford Focus RS

2022 Alumicraft #6165 Trick Truck

2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP Factory Racing Limited Edition

2020 Jimco #179 Hammerhead Class 1

2019 Jimco #240 Fastball Racing Spec Trophy Truck

2019 Casey Currie Motorsports #4402 Ultra 4 ‘Trophy Jeep’

2021 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR Pro 4 Truck

2021 Alumicraft #122 Class 1 Buggy

Sierra Nueva is the new area being added, and it will include a variety of biomes such as an Abandoned Quarry, Sand Dunes, Green Hills, and a town called Pueblo Artza. There will also be new props players can customize to make their rally races feel unique and true, and these props will be available to players without the expansion as well.

Players will be able to enjoy Rally Adventure when it releases on March 29, 2023.

