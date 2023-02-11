Cute Girl Assassins Anime Lycoris Recoil Is Getting a Follow-up Project

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Aniplex

Lycoris Recoil was one of the bigger surprises of the Summer 2022 anime season, and fans can now look forward to the series continuing in the future.

In a post made by the official Lycoris Recoil Twitter account account on Feb. 11, it was revealed that the anime would be receiving a follow-up project sometime in the future. It wasn’t confirmed whether or not any work had already been completed on this follow-up, or if its development would only be kicking off as of the announcement. Likewise, it’s still unclear how long it could be before the series is released, or when fans might receive more news about the series’ progress.

At the very least, a video was released alongside the announcement. While it may not feature any new footage from this upcoming series, it does highlight some more heartfelt and emotional moments from the first season between its protagonists Chisaki and Takina. This is accompanied by audio of the two talking to each other, and otherwise showing gratitude toward each other in the same way the series’ creators would like to thank viewers for supporting the series.

The full video can be viewed down below, both via the initial Twitter post and the video released on the official Aniplex YouTube account.

It’s still unknown when news regarding the upcoming sequel project will be released, but we’ll be keeping an eye out and will provide coverage as it happens. In the meantime, those interested can watch the series’ first season on Crunchyroll. We’ve also got a slew of articles related to Lycoris Recoil and anime in general, which you can peruse at your leisure down below.

