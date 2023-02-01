Clear the Rest of Your Week, The Greatest Trilogy Ever Is Now on Netflix

Image Source: Getty Images

It’s official! The return of the king is happening. Netflix announced through its official Twitter account that The Lord of the Rings trilogy will be back on the streaming platform on Feb. 1.

“Even the smallest person can change the course of the future.”



Peter Jackson's incredible The Lord of the Rings trilogy comes to Netflix US on February 1! pic.twitter.com/6hlwumO9NU — Netflix (@netflix) January 23, 2023

The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King have been available multiple times in the past on Netflix but, apparently, never at the same time. Currently, we still don’t know whether this comeback will include only the standard editions, or the extended editions as well, as HBO Max does, and there’s also no word on the Hobbit trilogy.

J. R. R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy is back in style, as more people are rewatching LotR or watching it for the first time thanks to Amazon’s The Rings of Power. Regardless of your opinion on the show, Peter Jackson’s original trilogy is undoubtedly a must-watch for fantasy fans and cinema buffs.

For those that haven’t seen the trilogy, it’s based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s work, and follows the journey of a hobbit, Frodo Baggins, as he sets out to destroy the One Ring, a powerful and magical artifact created by the evil Lord Sauron. Along the way, Frodo is joined by a fellowship of allies including hobbits, elves, dwarves, and humans and they face challenges and battles to save Middle Earth from Sauron’s tyranny.

Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Cate Blanchett, Christopher Lee, Orlando Bloom, and Sean Bean are just a few of the precious talents that take on an unforgettable journey through the beautiful landscapes of Middle Earth (or New Zealand).

