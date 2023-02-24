Best Hydroponic Layouts in RimWorld

Image Source: Ludeon Studios

There are many things players have to operate in RimWorld, such as managing resources, providing shelter, producing food, forming relationships with other colonies and tribes, researching new technologies, defending themselves against hostile forces, and much more. And it just so happens that keeping your colony fed through every season is possible with a well-managed hydroponics setup.

With the use of hydroponics, one of the biggest challenges in the game will be eliminated, so you can focus on more important things like organ farming and avoiding pirate attacks. Do you have what it takes to become a true hydroponic farmer? If so, RimWorld is the perfect place for you to test your green thumb.

Best RimWorld Hydroponic Layouts

As the central objective of RimWorld, you’ll need to establish and maintain a colony that is safe and secure from threats that might seek to destroy it. In order to accomplish this goal, the colony must grow food and become self-sufficient in terms of production. Over time, however, you will be faced with increasingly dangerous threats, putting you under pressure to protect your colonists and your resources.

With all that said, below are some layouts to consider if you want to maximize your crop production in RimWorld:

The Box

Image Source: r/PercTop on Reddit

Regardless of what other obstacles your colony might face, you must place a high priority on food production at the beginning of the game. To tide the colony over until things settle down, a quick underground hydroponics system can be built to handle a variety of issues.

Under one sunlamp, you can set up 18 basins using the box method. Although there is no room for heaters, fire poppers, or walking, the design works well enough. For any layout, this can be the most important feature when colonizers are starving.

The Block

Image Source: r/Mehni on Reddit

The block method might not be the most creative, but it is simple and easy to build. To provide all 24 basins with sunlight, a sun lamp is placed in the direct middle. Aside from providing warmth, the heaters on the sides also provide a bit of protection.

A major drawback to this build is that no fire poppers can be used. Fire poses a serious threat to the survival of your crops.

The Symmetrical

Image Source: r/fryjah on Reddit

The aesthetics of a hydroponic design is everything to some players. It can be an advantage in RimWorld, as colonists enjoy looking at art. A smaller colony would still be able to grow crops in this design despite the lack of walking room between the basins.

A cross-shaped pattern is formed with seven basins at the top and bottom, five on either side and four in the middle. One of the aspects that makes this RimWorld hydroponic design worth considering is the placement of the fire poppers at each corner. A safe production method is always preferable to a sorry one when it comes to food.

The Swirl

Image Source: r/Mehni on Reddit

Two fire poppers are placed strategically at diagonals to the sun lamp at the center of this design to reduce the risk of fire destroying crops.

The hardware square’s center is surrounded by two heaters, which provide the rest of the crops’ needs. The problem with this layout is that it is more difficult to build.

The Circle

Image Source: r/feelingmeanbcgreen on Reddit

As your colonist population grows, your crops should grow organically in a perfect hydroponic environment due to the natural growth of your crops.

This design offers a simple layout with 18 basins per side and a sunlamp in the middle. Workers are able to move easily between the beds because of the spaces between the individual basins. Heating is not needed because the installation is done above ground, too allowing you to better utilize the space.

The Extra Footroom

Image Source: collider1 on the Ludeon Forum

Rather than planting crops underground, this design tends to them above ground without the need for heating lamps. If you do not have a large colony and a lot of patience, moving from underground does not offer the same benefits as moving from underground.

Moving between the beds is made easier by the layout, and it’s easy to identify your different crops because the spaces between the basins make it easy to distinguish between them. Although the center cross-piece and the walls on either side do not provide any benefit to the crops, they do add to the visual impact of this design.

The colonists’ mental health is affected by aesthetics, especially if they practice it.

The Hybrid

Image Source: r/Mehni on Reddit

This build, which uses both the swirl and the block strengths, is a good example of how compromise works. There are still two fire poppers for protection, although it is not as difficult to build.

A good cover of warmth has been provided to the growing plants by the heaters moving to the north and south edges of the bed. It is also faster to set up because the basins are laid out in a way that makes it easier to place them.

A welcome advantage when starting up the hybrid hydroponics setup is that it uses the same amount of energy as the swirl setup.

How to Make the Best Hydroponic Layouts in RimWorld

Image Source: Ludeon Studios

Now that you have an idea of the best hydroponics setup, here are some key things to consider:

Plan your layout – Before beginning construction, consider where you want to place each type of plant so that they receive the proper amount of sunlight and water. Try to keep your system as compact as possible while still allowing for adequate space between plants.

– Before beginning construction, consider where you want to place each type of plant so that they receive the proper amount of sunlight and water. Try to keep your system as compact as possible while still allowing for adequate space between plants. Choose a setup – There are several different types, such as deep-water culture, nutrient film technique, aeroponics, and ebb-and-flow systems. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages so consider which one will work best for your particular situation.

– There are several different types, such as deep-water culture, nutrient film technique, aeroponics, and ebb-and-flow systems. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages so consider which one will work best for your particular situation. Construct wisely – Invest in high-quality materials and be sure to seal all of your connections tightly so that no water or nutrients can escape. Also, make sure to install a filter on your system so that you can keep out any unwanted pests or debris which may clog up the pipes over time.

– Invest in high-quality materials and be sure to seal all of your connections tightly so that no water or nutrients can escape. Also, make sure to install a filter on your system so that you can keep out any unwanted pests or debris which may clog up the pipes over time. Maintain regularly – Make sure to check on your hydroponic system regularly and keep it clean. If you notice any problems, take care of them immediately. This will ensure that your plants get the nutrients they need and that your system continues to run efficiently.

From growing exotic plants in an alien environment to laying out complex irrigation systems with precision, RimWorld has all the tools necessary for you to build and manage a successful hydroponics garden of your own. So why not give it a try? With thousands of layouts available at your fingertips, there’s sure to be one that fits your unique style.

