Call of Duty: Mobile continues to evolve with the release of the Season 2 update. As is tradition, there is a long list of weapon balance changes affecting a range of popular guns. However, everyone’s favorite Dingo LMG is still going strong following the latest update. However, players should note that the LMG’s base stats may not be enough, and it’s recommended to equip suitable attachments to maximize its potential. With that said, here’s a detailed rundown of the best Dingo LMG Loadout in COD Mobile Season 2 (2023).

Best Gunsmith Loadout for Dingo LMG in CoD Mobile Season 2

The best gunsmith loadout for Dingo as per the current CoD Mobile Season 2 meta is:

Barrel: Steel Rain Barrel

Steel Rain Barrel Underbarrel: Steel Rain Foregrip

Steel Rain Foregrip Rear Grip: Steel Rain Mag

Steel Rain Mag Ammunition:: Steel Rain Quickdraw

Steel Rain Quickdraw Stock: Steel Rain Stock

The aforementioned loadout for the Dingo LMG enhances accuracy, mobility, and range but at the expense of weapon control, as anticipated. Specifically, the Steel Rain Foregrip attachment has been selected to enhance ADS Bullet Spread Accuracy, serving as a starting point for the loadout.

Following that, we have chosen to outfit the Rear Grip slot with the Steel Rain Mag to boost the overall magazine capacity. To improve movement speed while aiming down the sight, the Steel Rain Quickdraw is the ideal option for the stock component. Consequently, this stock provides excellent convenience for mobility while using aiming sight.

How To Get Dingo LMG In COD Mobile

The only way to unlock the Dingo LMG in COD Mobile Season 2 (2023) is by leveling up your Battle Pass to Tier 21.

It’s worth noting that the Dingo is a part of the battle pass’ free variant. Therefore, players don’t have to spend any real cash in order to unlock it.

However, reaching tier 21 isn’t easy, as it requires players to rack up a massive amount of battle pass XP. So, completing daily missions and participating in seasonal challenges is highly recommended to earn plenty of XP quickly.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about unlocking COD Mobile’s Dingo LMG loadout in Season 2 (2023). Be sure to check out the rest of our Call of Duty: Mobile coverage below.

