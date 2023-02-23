Become a Magical Tarot Card Gunslinger in PSVR2’s The Foglands

Image via Well Told Entertainment, LLC

Sony’s State of Play 2023 started off with a bang, showcasing a short but sweet trailer for The Foglands from developer Well Told Entertainment. No official release date has been given, only that it’s expected to be released sometime in 2023.

The minute-and-a-half trailer for The Foglands gave a brief rundown of what to expect from the new PSVR2 title, such as a mysterious character wielding seemingly magic tarot card, VR gunplay goodness, and a mix of sci-fi, western, and horror.

The Foglands is set to release sometime in 2023 on PSVR2, Steam, and Quest 2.

You’ll be suiting up as “the Runner,” exploring ancient ruins with incredible technology. Of course, not all is as it seems; a fog is infesting the world and where there’s fog, there are monsters. If you hope to escape the Fog, you’ll have to survive.

Throughout your romp through the network of ancient tunnels, you’ll come across a variety of items to scavenge, in addition to special abilities. However, this is a roguelike adventure with a narrative, meaning you’ll likely have to die several times if you hope to uncover the truth.

We’ll be sure to let you know more about The Foglands when more information is released and update accordingly. It looks to be a fun romp through an interesting and atmospheric world, and we can’t wait to see more.

