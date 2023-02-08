Bayonetta Origins, a Bayonetta Game Friendly for Newcomers

Ever wanted to get into the Bayonetta but found the frenetic hack-and-slash combat offputting? Bayonetta Origins may be a good way to get into the franchise.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon offers a different style of gameplay from the extended look we got in the latest Nintendo Direct. In this origin story for Bayonetta, we see the powerful witch’s beginnings as a young and inexperienced witch named Cereza who has to battle to rescue her mother. She ventures into a forest filled with faeries in order to do so.

While Bayonetta Gameplay normaly takes the form of a 3D Devil May Cry style brawler, Bayonetta Origins takes the form of a top-down action game that takes advantage of the synergies between Cereza and her demon companion, Chesire. Cereza can hold enemies with bindings while her hulking, teddy bear demon lays into them. The game appears to also have RPG elements as you can strengthen Chesire and Cereza’s abilities. Curiously, Cereza cannot attack, instead mostly providing support for Chesire. You will have to control both of the two playable characters at once, using each of their abilities to defeat enemies.

Bayonetta has a reputation for having a complex story, which may make this new game easier to get into. Being a prequel game with wildly different gameplay and a slightly different art style, now may be a good chance to get into the Bayonetta franchise.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon comes out on March 17th of this year. You can see the gameplay trailer below.

