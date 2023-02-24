Are There Purple Chests in Octopath Traveler 2? Answered

Image Source: Square Enix

Octopath Traveler 2 features a pretty massive open-world that you can explore at your own leisure right from the get-go. There are tons of hidden chests to discover, and if you’ve played the first game, you might remember that there were certain chests that could only be opened by the Thief class. If you’re wondering whether there are any purple chests in Octopath Traveler 2, here’s what you need to know.

Are There Thief Purple Chests in Octopath Traveler 2?

The short answer is no, there are no Thief-locked purple chests in Octopath Traveler 2 thankfully. In the first game, you needed to have Therion in your party in order to unlock those pesky chests, but they are nowhere to be found in the sequel.

Every chest you find in Octopath Traveler 2 will be either brown or red (with the latter indicating that there’s something of considerable value within), and they can be opened by any character in the game. This means that if you were considering picking Throné the Thief as your starting character in Octopath Traveler 2 because you were concerned about purple chests, don’t fret. You don’t need to pick her if you don’t really want to. In fact, we’d even advise against starting with her.

With that in mind, feel free to pick whichever character speaks to you the most, and go forth with the knowledge that you’ll no longer be taunted by the unopenable purple chests in the horizon.

That’s all you need to know about whether there are purple chests in Octopath Traveler 2. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

