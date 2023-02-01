An Agoraphobic Thriller Led by Zoë Kravitz Is Trending in 20 Different Countries on Streaming

This might be the end of Black Adam, The Batman, and Don’t Worry Darling at the Top of HBO’s streaming charts as, per Flix Patrol, an agoraphobic thriller with an incredible Zoë Kravitz performance is moving up spots day by day, and is looking to take their place. The movie? Steven Soderbergh’s Kimi.

The modern Rear Window-like picture is not only 5th in the United States but also is in the top three in countries as different as Bulgaria, Vietnam, and India. It looks like the whole world is craving a thriller where your AI personal assistant might be both hero and a villain.

Kimi tells the story of Angela Childs (Zoë Kravitz), a tech worker who suffers from agoraphobia due to a previous assault. Her work is monitoring incoming data for Kimi, an Alexa-like product. When Angela receives a recording that appears to capture a violent sexual assault and murder, she must do what scares her most: leave her home.

Surprisingly, the film didn’t have a cinema release and went directly to HBO. The movie was a success with critics, as it has a 92% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but the public felt differently as it only has an audience score of 53%.

The film was directed by Steven Soderbergh and starred Zoë Kravitz (The Batman), Byron Bowers (Irma Vep), Rita Wilson (Girls), and Erika Christensen (Parenthood). You can watch Kimi on HBO Max.

