All Sword Slasher Codes in Roblox (February 2023)

We’ve got all the latest Sword Slasher codes so you can slash your way to victory!

There are a wealth of fight-’em-up games on Roblox, but one of the more sought-after titles is Sword Slasher. Not only do you get to slash your way through waves upon waves of monsters, but you’ll also get the opportunity to unlock new swords, while upgrading your character’s stats. For those who’ve arrived here, chances are you’re on the lookout for one thing: What are all the Sword Slasher codes in Roblox at the moment? Luckily, we’ve got all the deets down below. So, without further delay, let’s get slashin’, shall we?

All Working Sword Slasher Codes in Roblox

Here is a list of all the active codes that you can use to redeem free stuff in Sword Slasher right now:

Checked on February 7, 2023 Added one new code!

omg300likes – 15-minute XP Boost (NEW)

– 15-minute XP Boost lol4000!! – Double XP for 15 minutes

– Double XP for 15 minutes wowo1000likes – Double XP for 15 minutes

– Double XP for 15 minutes top2000like – Double Gems for 15 minutes

– Double Gems for 15 minutes wowo500likes – Double Gems for 15 minutes

All Expired Sword Slasher Codes

At the time of writing, there are currently no expired codes in Sword Slasher.

How to Redeem Codes in Sword Slasher

To redeem codes in Sword Slasher, all you need to do is follow these simple steps:

First, launch Sword Slasher on Roblox.

Tap on the blue Twitter bird icon in the bottom-right side of your screen (as highlighted in the image above).

In the text box, type in a code exactly as it appear on the list above.

Hit ‘Claim’ and those freebies will be added to your Roblox account. You’re welcome!

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to answer your question: What are all the Sword Slasher codes in Roblox at the moment. For more, here’s a guide showing you how to get all the markers in Find the Markers. Or alternatively, go ahead and take a peek at the relevant links down below.

