All Game Boy Games on Nintendo Switch Online
Oh, those nostalgic shades of green…
Nintendo has brought original Game Boy games to the Nintendo Switch as part of its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. Members who are subscribed are able to play games that were originally released on the Game Boy family of handheld systems in the 80s, 90s and 2000s.
The re-released games will feature screen filters for Game Boy, Game Boy Pocket, and Game Boy Color that emulate how the games looked originally on each handheld. Some games may even feature two-player multiplayer both locally and online with friends only.
A basic Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required to play Game Boy games on the console and is also included in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. Here is the full list of all Game Boy games on Nintendo Switch Online.
Game Boy Games Available on Nintendo Switch Online
- Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
- Game & Watch Gallery 3
- Gargoyle’s Quest
- Kirby’s Dream Land
- Metroid II: Return of Samus
- Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins
- Tetris
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX
- Wario Land 3
Game Boy Games Coming Soon to Nintendo Switch Online
- Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble
- Pokemon Trading Card Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages
- The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
That is the full list of all Game Boy games on Nintendo Switch Online. Be sure to check back with Twinfinite as the catalog is continually updated, and for more Nintendo Switch coverage.
