All Combat Styles in Like A Dragon: Ishin

Like A Dragon is renowned for its flashy, eccentric, and sometimes brutal combat which can be enjoyed in every game of the series. The latest title, Like A Dragon: Ishin, is no different and offers what may be the strongest variety of combat systems in the series to date. Here’s everything we know about all the combat styles in Like A Dragon Ishin.

Combat Styles In Like A Dragon: Ishin

Like A Dragon Ishin has four unique combat styles for players to take advantage of. Combat styles were introduced in Yakuza 0 but were absent in both Yakuza 6 and Yakuza Kiwami 2. They’ve been making a phased return to the series since the release of Judgment. It’s a very welcome return to see Like A Dragon: Ishin offer four combat styles which is the most players have had access to since Yakuza 0. While he might sport his likeness, Sakamoto Ryoma is a very different beast from Kazuma Kiryu. Here’s a quick overview of each of the four combat styles.

Swordsman

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega

Given the Bakumatsu historical setting, you’d expect Sakamoto to know his way around a sword. This is very much a conventional ronin combat style. Sakamoto wields his sword Samonji in this style which focuses on slow and focused attacks. You have access to both light and heavy attacks along with a devastating strike that can be unleashed by building up your heat gauge. Sakamoto can quickstep and roll but this is arguably his most offensive style and deals the most damage to your enemies.

Gunslinger

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega

Gunslinger style is about what you’d expect. Sakamoto also wields a pistol, Reflection, which can be used to pick off enemies from a distance. That’s a bit dull, though your heavy attacks really spice things up. Pressing triangle allows Sakamoto to overwhelm his enemies with some serious gun kata which can pack a serious punch. Building up your heat gauge will allow Sakamoto to target one or multiple enemies with precision to deal some serious damage.

Wild Dancer

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega

This is by far Sakamoto’s flashiest combat style. If you’re overwhelmed with the number of enemies the game throws at you then Wild Dancer can help you out in a pinch. In this style, Sakamoto is extremely light on his feet and dual-wields both Reflection and Samonji. Wild Dancer doesn’t deal quite the same level of damage as the other styles but it’s great for crowd control. Building up the heat gauge allows Sakamoto to use a devastating spin attack which can take out multiple enemies at once.

Brawler

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega

Want to go back to basics and throw some hands? Then Brawler is the style for you. Sakamoto lets his fists do the talking and while this style is bound to feel familiar to Yakuza fans, it isn’t quite as strong as other styles. Most enemies in Like A Dragon Ishin wield weapons so you have to fight fire with fire. The Brawler style can also be ineffective against tougher enemies in the game with armor. The style does have some benefits though, building up your heat gauge gives access to a whole new variety of heat actions that can turn the tide of any battle.

Is There a Secret Style in Like a Dragon Ishin? Answered

Given past entries in the series though, you might be wondering: Is there a secret style in Like a Dragon Ishin?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. The four Styles you get near the start of the game are the Styles you’ll be privy to indefinitely. There are special weapons you can wield however, and they do offer some special effects you can utilize in combat. Said weapons include Spears, Cannons, and Great Great Katanas, and they can be equipped by pressing left or right on the D-Pad twice.

The only catch is that using them won’t net you any Style experience, and you won’t have many special Heat moves you can use while they’re equipped.

That’s everything we know about all the combat styles in Like A Dragon Ishin. Be sure to check out the rest of our coverage below.

