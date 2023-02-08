Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Gets New Release Date

Advance Wars 1+2: ReBoot Camp, the tactical strategy remaster of the two original games, finally has a new release date after being delayed three times. The game will finally release later this year on April 21.

The remake was announced for the Nintendo Switch during E3 2021 and initially had a December 2021 release date; however, Nintendo delayed it to 2022 in order to spend more time developing it. Then, it was delayed again indefinitely as a result of “recent world events,” suggesting that the invasion in Ukraine is the reason.

Here’s Nintendo’s full description of the game:

Command an army in strategic, turn-based combat as a tactical adviser for the Orange Star Army. Your expertise is needed as you move land, air, and naval units across the battlefield. Take down enemy squads and capture towns and bases to secure victory and keep the peace. Keep an eye on the game-changing terrain and weather as you lead a variety of units across multiple maps. This remake features two campaigns that cover the events of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising!

You can watch the new trailer shown during the Nintendo Direct below.