The comic book superhero Mark Greyson aka Invincible has collected quite the fanbase that’s led to an animated series after its long and successful comic run. Rumors abound about a possible live-action adaptation most likely in movie format, but only time will tell if it comes to fruition. In the meantime, fans have been speculating who could play Mark Greyson if Hollywood decides to cast one of their already-established younger actors. The fun part is that we can share with you our list of 10 actors who should totally play Mark Greyson in a live-action Invincible in no particular order.

Currently, the series creator has announced that the live-action movie is still on the table, so let’s hope one of these actors makes it as Mark Greyson!

Ryan Potter

Ryan Potter has to be the first actor we bring up because there appears to be an overwhelmingly loud fanbase clamoring for him to be cast in the role of Mark Greyson. This is definitely a good choice, as Ryan has a multi-ethnic look and has a fair share of accomplishments. He starred in Supah Ninjas on Nickelodeon and voiced the main character in Big Hero 6.

His talents also include martial arts and stunt training making it easier for him to star in a superhero action story. With so much support, the question is, will fans be upset if anyone other than Ryan Potter gets the part?

Cody Christian

Cody Christian is another good choice since he has proven his versatile acting skills as shown in Teen Wolf and Pretty Little Liars. He started as a child actor when he was only 9-years-old and since then, has played multiple characters, both good and bad, and even voiced the ever-popular Cloud Strife in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Cody has a strong look that resembles Mark Greyson so we’d be happy with this pick, no problem.

Josh Hutcherson

Josh Hutcherson might be a dark horse pick here, but out of all the actors on this list, he’s probably the only one whose resume includes one of cinema’s most notable franchises: The Hunger Games. But it doesn’t stop there, he’s also been cast in the Journey to the Center of the Earth Trilogy, and has had lead roles in other fantasy action titles such as Bridge to Terabithia and Zathura: Space Adventure.

Recently, he’s been a voice actor for the English dub version of the Ultraman anime. If anything, his experience proves he’d be able to take on the role easily.

Taron Egerton

Taron Egerton seems like a far-fetched pick due to his British roots and starring role in Kingsman: The Secret Service, but that doesn’t stop us from putting him on this list. He’s already had his fair share of action-packed movie roles and his career has landed him dramatic roles as well.

With this experience, he’ll be able to bring all the acting elements to the role of Mark Greyson and Invincible.

Dylan Minnette

Dylan Minnette has a young look that could easily pass for Mark Greyson. He’s been in several television shows across networks such as Nickelodeon, ABC, and TNT. The types of projects he’s been involved in also range across multiple genres like comedy-horror, political drama, crime, and family, and he’s managed to snag a guest starring role on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Dylan is not as well known as many of the other actors on this list and that could be a positive since for the majority of audiences, he’d be owning the role of Invincible almost immediately if he were cast.

Steven R. McQueen

Steven R. McQueen is probably best known for his roles on Everwood, The Vampire Diaries, and the movie Piranha 3-D. Since movie buffs will wonder, yes, he is related to the famous actor Steve McQueen from the ’70s, who is his grandfather. This young lad might not have much experience by way of sheer diversity, but he does have an exceptional resemblance to Mark Greyson.

His roles have been few, but relatively high-profile, but that shouldn’t interfere with his ability to take on the role of Invincible and convincingly transform into the character.

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger is an interesting choice for Mark Greyson because he hasn’t made much of a name for himself in Hollywood, even with his father’s legendary career. And that’s a good thing because it makes the actor more unique for the role, instead of the audience having to forget prior roles from superhero movies or other franchises.

This means that Patrick can jump right into the role and make a name for himself with a popular indie superhero comic book character. And it shouldn’t take much to alter his looks and make him resemble Mark Greyson with stunning accuracy.

Austin Butler

Austin Butler was scouted and after finding out he enjoyed acting, decided to pursue it. That brought him to Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide as a background actor, and after some networking, began getting speaking roles in Zoey 101, Hannah Montana, and finally iCarly. From there, he attained meatier roles with The Shannara Chronicles, a spot on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and finally a ground-breaking lead role in Elvis.

He can be considered a rising star at this point, but if he did end up being cast as Mark Greyson, there should be no problem transforming his looks for the role, and as the movie Elvis proved, he’ll become the character with ease.

Austin North

Austin North has recently been enjoying success on the Netflix series Outer Banks, but more as an antagonist than a protagonist that audiences would root for. His career up until this point has been mostly on TV series, appearing on one episode before moving on to another show. But with the way things are looking now, we might be seeing more of him in more regular roles.

If he were to be cast as Mark Greyson, he’d really have to step up his game, but he seems like a natural fit for the Invincible character who should have an easy time capturing the look of the comic book character.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Hero Fiennes Tiffin is another English actor that could easily cross shores and play Mark Greyson. Though not widely known, he played the 11-year-old Tom Marvolo Riddle who later became one of the most notorious villains in cinema, Lord Voldemort. Other than that, he’s been mostly in more indie films based around dramas.

He currently has some bigger movies in the works and it seems fair to say that he still has a promising career ahead of himself. If he were to be cast as Mark Greyson, he’d probably be one of the most look-alike actors from comic book page to screen. And besides, how funny would it be to have the same actor play a wicked villain and then become an indie comic book superhero?

That sums up our list for the 10 actors who should totally play Mark Greyson in a live-action Invincible. All of these actors could easily resemble the somewhat generic and easy look of Mark Greyson with minimal hair color, contact lenses, and makeup changes. But more importantly, they’d all bring the Invincible character to life with their own personalities and quirks, making it a difficult choice to make.

Let us know what you think in the comments below, who would you cast and why? In the meantime, make sure to check out the Amazon cartoon of Invincible.

