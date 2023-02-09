A Live-Action Spider-Man Noir Series Is Officially Coming to Amazon 

Image Source: Sony Pictures

Since his inception in 2009, Spider-Man Noir has crafted a special place in the hearts of Spider-Man fans, as he offers a much more grizzled take on the lighthearted formula Peter Parker has been known for. His big screen debut in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse drew plenty of praise, with Nicolas Cage offering a great rendition of the veteran hero.

It seems as if the Noir train keeps rolling, as a new report by Variety reveals that Amazon is working on assembling a live-action series for Spider-Man Noir. The series will follow the titular hero in his vigilante glory in the 1930s New York era, although it is mentioned that Peter Parker will not be the main character.

Going off of the last point, Noir’s series will have its own universe, with Oren Uziel (The Lost City) will be the writer and executive producer, while Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will executive produce.

Former Sony boss, Amy Pascal, will also serve as executive producer on this live-action series. The Spider-Man Noir live-action is just one of many shows Amazon is working on, as late November 2022 revealed the development of the Silk: Spider Society live-action series, focusing on Cindy Moon’s exploits.

While it certainly will leave some fans of Nicolas Cage’s rendition of the hero, Spider-Man fans from across the Spider-Verse will have plenty to rejoice over as the Web-Head’s exploits keep on coming.

