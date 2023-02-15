A Cliche Mickey Rourke Home Invasion Thriller Is Somehow Killing It on Streaming

Who would’ve thought that Mickey Rourke could be leading a movie at the top of the streaming charts in 2023? Per Flix Patrol, his film The Commando is number one on the Hulu charts today, over recent hits like Everything Everywhere All at Once, Spider-Man: No Way Home, or Elvis.

The Commando tells the story of a DEA Agent, James Baker (Michael Jai White), who must defend his family from a home invasion. The guy trying to enter is Johnny (Mickey Rourke), a freed convict who stashed millions of dollars inside the agent’s home before he went to prison.

Fighting scenes, blood, and shootings seem to be the calling card of this action crime thriller that might be an exciting, easy thing to watch, as the film is also hitting it big on streaming in countries as different as Belize, Brazil, or Austria.

Surprisingly for a film at the top of the streaming charts, neither audiences nor critics think very well of The Commando. It has an abysmal audience 22% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and The Guardian critic who saw it dismissed it as containing a number of egregious implausibilities and cliches.

The film is directed by Asif Akbar (Morbid Stories) and stars Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler), Michael Jai White (The Dark Knight), Jeff Fahey (Lost), Brendan Fehr (Roswell), and Noa Maes (Into America’s Wild)

You can watch The Commando on Hulu, Starz, and DirectTV, and tell us in the comments below if it’s as bad as people say or if it has some redeeming qualities.

Featured Image source: Premiere Entertainment via HowAboutNot

