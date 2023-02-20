A Classic Heist Film Bursting With Stars Is Stealing the Spotlight on Streaming

Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

The likes of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Black Adam, and The Black Phone look destined to be toppled at the top of the streaming charts. There’s a new contender on the horizon; per Flix Patrol, Ocean’s Eleven is already at number 5 on HBO’s most-watched list and climbing.

A slick, fun, heist film full of movie stars appears as though it’s just what the doctor ordered. The whole world seems to have caught Ocean’s fever! Steven Soderbergh’s picture is Top-3 in streaming in countries as different as the Philippines, United Arab Emirates, and Estonia.

The movie is a remake of the 1960 rat pack film of the same name. In it, Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his friend Rusty (Brad Pitt) plan a heist worth $160 million from three casinos with the same owner: Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia). To do it, they’ll need a whole team of criminal specialists.

Unsurprisingly for a film starring Clooney, Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, and Don Cheadle, it was a box office success worldwide, earning $450 million and becoming the first chapter of the trilogy. The film did well with both critics and audiences, earning an 83% critics rating and an audience 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ocean’s Eleven was directed by Steven Soderbergh and starred George Clooney (Michael Clayton), Brad Pitt (Bullet Train), Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman), Andy Garcia (The Godfather Part III), Matt Damon (The Bourne Identity), Don Cheadle (Hotel Rwanda), Bernie Mac (Guess Who), Elliot Gould (The Long Goodbye), Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) and Scott Caan (Hawaii Five-0).

You can watch Ocean’s Eleven on HBO. Tell us if you liked the film and its sequels in the comments below.

