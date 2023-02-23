A Classic Eddie Murphy Comedy Is Laughing It’s Way to the Top of Streaming Charts

Image Source: Paramount Pictures

Never underestimate the power of an Eddie Murphy comedy, even the old ones. Per Flix Patrol, Trading Places is at number 8 on the Hulu streaming Top 10 and climbing. Bloodshot, Click, and Jeepers Creepers: Reborn should start worrying as their reign as the Top 3 might be ending soon.

There are many reasons why Trading Places might be trending. It’s a satire against de rich, it has great performances by Murphy, Dan Aykroyd, and Jamie Lee Curtis, and it’s incredibly funny. Whatever the reason, it’s working worldwide as the film is in the Top 3 in countries as different as Argentina, Estonia, and Tanzania.

Trading Places tells the story of an upper-class broker (Aykroyd) and a poor street hustler (Murphy) whose lives are swapped by two callous millionaire brothers to test how each man will perform when their life circumstances are the opposite of what they’re used to.

The John Landis comedy was a box office success, grossing $120 million worldwide and becoming the fourth-highest-grossing film of 1983 after Return of the Jedi, Terms of Endearment, and Flashdance. Both critics and audiences loved the movie, and it still holds a critics 88% rating and an audience 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can watch Trading Places on Hulu. Tell us what you thought about it in the comments below.

