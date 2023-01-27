This Beloved Actor Would Be Down to Come Back as Spider-Man if Asked

Image Source: Marvel Studios

You always remember your first love. That might be what Tobey Maguire thinks of Spider-Man, the franchise that made him a movie star. Speaking to Marvel, Maguire reflected on his experience with the Sam Raimi films, how it felt suiting up for for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and if he would come back as the character if asked.

I love these films and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, “Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?” or “Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?”, it would be a “yes!” Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?

Knowing that Maguire is game for more appearances might be great news for all the Marvel fans who are looking for more multiverse shenanigans in the MCU. The chemistry between the three Spider-Man actors was fantastic, and it looked like they were having a blast.

Spider-Man: No Way Home played with the multiverse concept and brought back a duo of Peter Parkers (both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) and a handful of villains from the franchise’s previous iterations. The film was a box office success, earning almost $2 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2021 and the seventh-highest-grossing film of all time. Aunt May would be proud.

If that wasn’t enough, Spider-Man: No Way Home was also a critical and audience success, as the film has a 93 percent critical rating and a 98 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The last entry in the Spider-Man franchise was directed by Jon Watts and had an all-star cast, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.

