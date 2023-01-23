These 10 Last of Us Memes Are Sure To Start Your Week Off Right

Image Source: Twitter/HBO Max

Kermit the Frog is in The Last of Us?!

HBO’s The Last of Us has taken the world by storm, as new fans and video game lovers can’t help but appreciate just how detailed and impressive the show has been across the first two episodes. To show their appreciation for the series, Twitter users have been coming up with some great-A content meme-wise; so much so, in fact, that we’ve decided to share all of this great content with you.

That includes everything from fun little references to the game to contextual jokes that you wouldn’t really understand without seeing up to Episode 2 for yourself. So, without further ado, check out these 10 Last of Us memes that are sure to start your weekend off right.

***Full Spoilers for Up to the End of HBO’s The Last of Us Episode 2***

that lady at the start of the last of us ep 2 pic.twitter.com/O50GrSDa7i — mason (@m1stakemaker) January 23, 2023

The Last of Us HBO – Episode 2 spoilers pic.twitter.com/QhEP5I9q4a — Rebecca Stone (@forestminish) January 23, 2023

When Joel and Ellie see their first clicker in the Last of Us show: pic.twitter.com/vfxQrR2NVU — iamBrandon 🏳️‍🌈 (@iamBrandonTV) January 22, 2023

Me if I lived in the last of us world I and started hearing clicking sounds pic.twitter.com/EX4zPytW9j — F (@sirfrederiq) January 23, 2023

gamers who played The Last of Us seeing the success of the show #LastOfUsHBO pic.twitter.com/s0x5BLjkJO — sina iranikhah (@sina_iranikhah) January 23, 2023

Me during tonight’s The Last of Us when they asked Ellie if she has a boyfriend and she said “uh, NO” pic.twitter.com/voTtilNjqg — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) January 23, 2023

me when I see a mushroom outside after watching The Last of Us pic.twitter.com/tRTI8s30md — your moot (@gagapinkeu) January 23, 2023

watching joel and ellie arrive at the capitol building in the last of us



pic.twitter.com/t3hBkceaFL — anth (@up2anth) January 23, 2023

tess with her mouth wide open at the end of this the last of us episode pic.twitter.com/CCcDFxkDIC — olive (@oliveoaking) January 23, 2023

non-gamers watching the last of us thinking tess is gonna be the lead role model baddie for ellie pic.twitter.com/h6ebjm9X6l — robert (@filminquisitor) January 23, 2023

That’ll do it for this week’s iteration of great Last of Us memes to start your weekend off right. Be sure to check back each Monday and Friday if you’re looking for some similar content to get you laughing.

