Succession Season 4 release date

Succession has rapidly risen the ranks of HBO’s growing portfolio of hit shows, with its third season wrapping up at the end of 2021. Fans are pining for more, and they won’t have much longer to wait until the corporate-drama series returns for its fourth season. Here’s everything you need to know regarding the release date for Succession Season 4.

When Does Succession Season 4 Release?

Season 4 of Succession is closer than you think; the show returns Sunday, March 26, for a ten-episode season. After the third season’s nine-episode outing, a tenth episode is most certainly welcome, with the latest trailer packing plenty of build-up for the impending sibling rebellion.

For those unfamiliar with Succession and its premise, the show covers the Roy family, known for controlling the world’s largest media and entertainment company. The patriarch of the family, Logan Roy, steps down from his position as head of the company, and after laying out a plan for the next in line, family tempers flare in light of Logan’s plans, causing a dilemma like no other. The first three seasons are currently up for viewing on HBO Max.

That’s all you need to know regarding Succession Season 4’s release date. Below, you’ll find plenty of HBO-related content to keep you up to speed. If you’re excited to check out the season of Succession, be sure to let us know in the comments below!

