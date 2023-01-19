Stand by Me Meets Midsommer in This Terrifying Upcoming Coming of Age Horror
No one will hear you scream in the woods.
Summer: a time for bonding with your family, and friends, having a laugh on the creek, and enjoying your life. Unless you’re running from your abusive father and going to the forest where some sadistic rituals might be happening, then the summer breeze might become the killer breeze.
As the trailer for The Long Dark Trail shows, traveling through the woods with your brother can be a fun bonding experience until it isn’t.
Terrifying things are going to happen in this film that mixes genre staples, as there’s something wrong with the kids, there’s something scary happening in the forest, and there are family secrets involving strange cults. And yet, the biggest question is, what will they find at the end of the trail?
The synopsis for the movie describes as follows, “After two impoverished teenage brothers manage to escape their abusive father, they embark on a treacherous and haunted journey in the hope of finding their estranged mother who has joined a sadistic cult, deep in the woods of Northwest Pennsylvania.”
This scary story has been doing rounds at many horror festivals and getting good reviews throughout it. Co-written and co-directed by Kevin Ignatius (My Best Friend’s Famous) and Nick Psinakis (Ganz Girls), starring Psinakis, and first-time actors Trina Campbell, Brady O’Donnell, and Carter O’Donnell, The Long Dark Trail will be available on Blu-Ray, DVD, and Digital on Feb. 21, 2022.
