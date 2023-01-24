Psychological Post-Apocalyptic Thriller About a Woman Forced to Be a Surrogate Daughter Hits Streaming Next Month

Image Source: Thirteenth Floor Pictures

They say every family is unhappy in their own way. The problem is when that unhappiness creates a broken unit that will bring a young woman as their surrogate daughter, and menace her into a fake domestic life where she’s supposed to be happy.

This is the trailer for Daughter, a film where there’s clearly something really wrong going on with these folks.

This thriller-horror film trailer keeps getting weirder and weirder as it goes along, telling the story of these seemingly isolated people who will do anything to get her “daughter” (Vivien Ngô) back so “The family can be whole again”.

Kidnapping, threats, intimidation, gas masks, an apocalyptic future, a violinist mother, secrets, and more secrets are abundant. This atmospheric film could prove a thrilling, horrifying ride, full of twists and turns that might borrow a thing or two from other films of trapped women like 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Daughter earned nominations at both Frightfest and The Orlando Film Festival, winning awards for Best Picture and Best Actor for Casper Van Dien at the sun-soaked Florida festival.

The film is written and directed by first-time feature director Corey Deshon and stars Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Elyse Dinh (Passenger List), Vivien Ngô (Queen Sugar), and Ian Alexander (The OA).

If you’re a fan of mysterious thrillers, Daughter will be released on streaming platforms on Feb. 10.

