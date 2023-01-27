Meet the Voice Actors of Hi-Fi Rush’s Cast
Man, they sound familiar.
The action rhythm game Hi-Fi Rush follows Chai, an aspiring rockstar with bionic limbs, as he defeats corporate enemies with his electric guitar. But who are the voice actors behind the characters of Hi-Fi Rush? Here is everything you need to know.
The Heroes of Hi-Fi Rush
Robbie Daymond as Chai
Chai, the ambitious slacker who gained his musical robot abilities from a secret corporate experiment turned disaster, is voiced by Robbie Daymond. Daymond voices Dorian Storm and Mateo ‘Sandy’ Sandoval in the TV Series “Critical Role” and Peter Parker in “Spider-Man.” His video game credits include voicing Goro Akechi and Crow in “Personal 5 Royal” and Prompto Argentum and Ixal in the English version of “Final Fantasy XV.”
Erica Lindbeck as Peppermint
Robotics expert extraordinaire, Peppermint is voiced by Erica Lindbeck. Lindbeck voices Black Cat on the TV Series “Spider-Man” and Mera on “DC Super Hero Girls.” Her video game credits include voicing Celica in “Fire Emblem: Engage” and Hrist in “God of War: Ragnarok.”
Gabe Kunda as Macaron
Macaron, the tank with a heart of gold, is voiced by Gabe Kunda. Kunda voices Kaburagi on the TV Mini-Series “Deca Dence” and Gueldre on “Black Clover.” His video game credits include voiceing Qujappat in “Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;Surrection” and Newcastle in “Apex Legends.”
Sunil Malhotra as CNMN
The uncomfortably blunt robotic analyst CNMN (pronounced “Cinnamon”) is voiced by Sunil Malhotra. Malhotra has voiced Stripes in the children’s show “Blaze and the Monster Machines” and Gilmore and Zanror in “The Legend of Vox Machina.” His video game credits include Stripes in “Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers” and Shank in “Fallout 4.”
The Villains of Hi-Fi Rush
Misty Lee as Rekka
Boss villain Rekka is voiced by Misty Lee. Lee voices Freya McCloud on the TV Series “Lego City Adventures” and Kabae on “Aggretsuko.” Her video game credits include voicing The Ninth Sister Inquisitor in “Starwars Jedi: Fallen Order” and Koda Steelclaw in “World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.”
Todd Haberkorn as Zanzo
Programmer Zanzo is voiced by Todd Haberkorn. Haberkorn voices Natsu Dragneel in “Fairy Tail” and Luche Lazarus in “Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV.” His video game credits include his work as Danath Trollbane and Toki in “World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth” and Ken, Aleister, and Naritaka in “River City Girls 2.”
David Fane as Roquefort
Roquefort, the penny-pinching finance villain, is played by David Fane. Fane is an experienced actor and voice actor with a wide range of credits, including Fang in “Our Flag Means Death,” Jeff da Maori in “Bro’Town,” and Mr. Va’a in “The Tattooist.” Hi-Fi Rush is Fane’s first video game credit.
Roger Craig Smith as Kale Vandelay
Evil CEO Kale Vandelay is voiced by Roger Craig Smith, an Emmy award-winning voice actor with a lengthy list of credits. He voices Captain America and Steve Rogers in the TV Series “Avengers Assemble” and Mouse, Moose, and Skeleton in “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.” His video game credits include Ezio in “Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection” and Batman and Bruce Wayne in “Batman: Arkham Origins.”
- Why Are Achievements Not Showing Up in Hi-Fi Rush? Answered
- Who Is the Cat in Hi-Fi Rush & Can You Pet It? Answered
- How to Show Timing Gauge in Hi-Fi Rush
- How to Skip Cutscenes in Hi-Fi Rush
- All Hi-Fi Rush Difficulty Settings & What They Change