All Injustice 2 Voice Actors, Listed

Aquaman – Phil LaMarr

Aquaman is voiced by Phil LaMarr who is no stranger to video games or even fighting games for that matter. He voiced Kotal Kahn in MKX, and his reprising his role as the King of Atlantis in Injustice 2.

Atrocitus – Ike Amadi

Ike has been on a roll in recent games such as his role as Dr. Igwe in Prey, the voice of Locke in Halo 5, and now as the leader of the Red Lanterns, Atrocitus.

Bane/Swamp Thing – Fred Tatasciore

Fred Tatasciore is known for his work on animated series such as “Avengers Assemble” and “Hulk and the Agents of Shield.” He’s done quite a bit of video game work as well, though, appearing in Final Fantasy XV, Star Wars: The Old Republic, Call of Duty: Revelations, and now Injustice 2 as Bane and Swamp Thing.

Batman – Kevin Conroy

You probably recognize the voice of Batman in Injustice 2 as… well, the voice of Batman. Kevin Conroy became a part of many a childhood as he voiced the Dark Knight in Batman: The Animated Series. Since then he’s voiced the hero in other series, movies, and many video games.

Black Adam – Sean Schemmel

The voice of Black Adam is no stranger to voicing powerful people. Sean Schemmel is also the voice actor of Goku, the lead protagonist in the Dragon Ball series.

Black Canary – Vanessa Marshall

Vanessa Marshall has voiced characters for quite a few Marvel series. She lends her voice acting chops to DC this time around as she brings life to Black Canary.

Blue Beetle – Antony Del Rio

Antony Del Rio is another voice actor who has appeared in a ton of Marvel work. He voiced several characters in various Marvel games and voiced Chico in Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker. He lends his voice to Blue Beetle in Injustice 2.

Brainiac – Jeffrey Combs

Jeffrey Combs hasn’t been in a ton of video games, but you may have seen him in a few projects. He was Hayden Montag an Charles Zurn in The Secret World. Ratchet in Transformers Prime, and the Scarecrow in Batman: Rise of Sin Tzu. He returns as a DC villain once more, this time voicing Brainiac.

Captain Cold – C. Thomas Howell

The cold villain that surprisingly has a decent heart is voiced by C. Thomas Howell.

Catwoman – Grey DeLisle

Grey DeLisle has been doing voice work in video games for nearly 20 years. This isn’t her first foray into the DC universe, having voiced Catwoman several times since Batman: Arkham City.

Cheetah – Erica Luttrell

Erica Luttrell has been appearing in video games for around ten years though she didn’t have many starring roles until recently. She voiced the Witch Doctor in Diablo 3, Anne Petriceani in Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness, and Empress Emily Kaldwin in Dishonored 2. After voicing Cheetah in LEGO Batman 3, she’s back to bring the same character to life on a larger scale.

Cyborg – Khary Payton

Khary Payton has done acting in animated series, live action shows, and video games. You may recognize him as Ezekiel from The Walking Dead. He voices Cyborg in Injustice 2.

Darkseid – Kevin Grevioux

Kevin Gervioux doesn’t have many video game credits, though his earliest one dates back to 1993 (Sim City). You may recognize him from the Underworld series of films as Raze, or even as the voice of Super Skrull in several animated series. He voices the imposing Darkseid in Injustice 2.

Deadshot – Matthew Mercer

You may recognize Matthew Mercer as the Dungeon Master on Critical Role, the voice of the ever-cool Captain Levi on Attack on Titan, or from hearing “it’s high noon” one too many times while trying to guard the payload in Overwatch. He’s also the voice of Leon Kennedy in Resident evil games and animated films, so he’s around. He lends his boundless talent to Deadshot.

Dr. Fate – David Sobolov

Oddly enough, David Sobolov voices Gorilla Grodd in The Flash television series on CW. But for Injustice 2 he traded his evil ways for a bit of heroism as Dr. Fate.

Firestorm – Ogie Banks

Ogie Banks has been voice acting for some time, having lent his voice to several animated series and video games, including Firestorm in Injustice 2.

Gorilla Grodd – Charles Halford

Charles Halford, whose voice you may recognize from Telltale’s The Walking Dead Season 3, Rise of the Tomb Raider, or Star Wars: The Old Republic, voices Gorilla Grodd.

Green Arrow – Alan Tudyk

Alan Tudyk reprises his role as Green Arrow who he’s voiced in the Young Justice series and Injustice: Gods Among Us.

Green Lantern – Steve Blum

Steve Blum has been acting and doing voice work for years, with well over 500 credits to his name, including Spike Spiegel from Cowboy Bebop. When it comes to gaming he’s most recently appeared in Prey, Final Fantasy XV, and Batman: Arkham VR. He voices Green Lantern in Injustice 2.

Harley Quinn – Tara Strong

Chances are that if you’ve heard Harley Quinn’s voice, it was most likely that of Tara Strong. She’s played Joker’s dangerous, better half for years. She also voiced Timmy Turner in The Fairly Odd Parents and Bubbles in The Powerpuff Girls. Yup, her voice reverberates through many a childhood.

Poison Ivy – Tasia Valenza

Tasia Valenza has been providing the voice of Poison Ivy in games since Batman: Arkham Asylum. She reprises her role in Injustice 2.

Red Hood – Cameron Bowen

Cameron Bowen just recently got into video game voice acting when he took on the role of Tim Drake in Young Justice: Legacy. He’s taking on the role of a different ex-robin this time around as he’ll voice Red Hood who was revealed to be a part of the upcoming first DLC pack.

Robin – Scott Porter

Scott Porter is another relatively new voice actor who’s been active for 6 years or so. He voiced Dick Grayson in Batman: Arkham Knight, but is shifting gears to play Batman’s actual son, Damian Wayne (who also happens to be Robin) in Injustice 2.

Scarecrow – Robert Englund

NetherRealm couldn’t have possibly made a better choice when casting Scarecrow. Robert Englund, who became the nightmare of millions when he played Freddy Kruegar in the Nightmare on Elm St. films, voices this horrific antagonist.

Starfire – Kari Wahlgren

Starfire was revealed to be one of the first DLC characters heading to Injustice 2. She will be voiced by Kari Wahlgren who has a ton of video game credits under belt. Most recently she was Aranea Highwind in Final Fantasy XV, Shelke Rui in World of Final Fantasy, and Tessa in Skylanders: Imaginators.

Supergirl – Laura Bailey

It’s difficult to nail down where you may recognize Supergirl’s voice from because she’s been in so many major games. Most recently she voiced Nadine Ross in Uncharted 4, Trunks in Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2, Catwoman in Batman: The Telltale Series, and Jaina Proudmoore in World of Warcraft: Legion. The list goes on and on, full of memorable characters.

Superman – George Newbern

George Newbern reprises his role as the last son of Krypton in Injustice 2. Fans of Dissidia 012: Final Fantasy may recognize him as the English voice of everyone’s favorite one-winged angel, Sephiroth.

The Flash – Taliesin Jaffe

Jaffe voices the Scarlet Speedster, though he’s no stranger to video games. He’s appeared in Final Fantasy, LEGO Star Wars, Fallout 4, Xenoblade Chronicles X, and many more titles.

The Joker – Richard Epcar

Epcar has been lending his voice to video games since the early ’90s. He brought life to The Joker in the first Injustice, wowing everyone while providing his own little flair to the classic character. He reprises his role in the new sequel.

Wonder Woman – Susan Eisenberg

Susan Eisenberg is most known for voicing Wonder Woman across several animated series and films. She brings that experience as the respected hero to Injustice 2.