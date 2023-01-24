How To Get The Kid LAROI Skins in Fortnite

Image source: Epic Games

The Fortnite Icon series collaboration list continues to evolve with the most recent Epic Games partnership with Australian rapper, singer, and songwriter The Kid LAROI. As is tradition, the crossover will bring plenty of new content, including a new island, music, quests, and, most importantly, The Kid LAROI skins. Therefore, this guide explains everything about getting The Kid LAROI skin and playing as the famous rapper in Fortnite.

How To Unlock The Kid LAROI Skins in Fortnite

To get The Kid LAROI skin for free in Fortnite, you must secure the top rank in your region in the upcoming The Kid LAROI Cup. The tournament will begin on January 24 at 7:00 p.m. and be hosted in Duos format under the Zero Build mode. To participate in this cup, you must be at least 13-years-old, reached level 15 or higher, and activated 2FA.

It’s worth noting that players can participate in up to ten matches during their region’s three-hour time window. The schedule for each region can be found in the Compete tab in the game, and scoring will follow the format below:

Victory Royale: 25 Points

2nd: 22 Points

3rd: 20 Points

4th: 18 Points

5th: 17 Points

6th: 16 Points

7th: 15 Points

8th: 14 Points

9th: 13 Points

10th: 12 Points

11th: 11 Points

12th: 10 Points

13th: 9 Points

14th: 8 Points

15th: 7 Points

16th: 6 Points

17th: 5 Points

18th – 19th: 4 Points

20th – 21st: 3 Points

22nd – 23rd: 2 Points

24th – 25th: 1 Point

At the same time, each elimination will reward players with one point. As we’ve already mentioned earlier, the top player in each region will win The Kid LAROI Outfit, Get My Bag Backbling, The Rogue LAROI Outfit, and Tragic Blade Backbling/Pickaxe.

If you fail to secure the top position, you can still get your hands on The Kid LAROI Outfit bundle by purchasing it from Fortnite’s in-game shop for around 2000 V Bucks.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about unlocking The Kid LAROI skins in Fortnite. Be sure to check out the rest of our Fortnite coverage below.

