Inkay and Malamar are interesting Pokemon simply because of their typing. They have the appearance of squid or cuttlefish, yet they’re Dark/Psychic instead of being related to Water-types in any way. In fact, neither one even learns a single Water move via leveling. The other fun part about the Inkay line is how it turns into Malamar. Here’s everything you need to know about how to evolve Inkay into Malamar in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO – How to Evolve Inkay into Malamar

For those of you who already have an Inkay and enough candy, we won’t bore you with those details first. While you have 50 Inkay Candy, hold your phone upside down and it’ll let you evolve Inkay into Malamar. This is essentially the same method used to evolve Inkay on consoles since the Nintendo DS (level 30 required instead of Candy).

If you’re still at step zero of this process, then your first mission for evolving Inkay into Malamar is catching or hatching it. Inkay can be found in 12km eggs and is catchable in the wild or in raids at different times throughout the year. Once you catch an Inkay, set it as your buddy to gain additional Candy plus catch and hatch more to get up to 50.

It’s pretty much standard now for mobile devices to have gyroscopes in them, so you likely won’t be held back by that limitation. However, it’s best to make sure that your device has one beforehand so you don’t waste time trying to evolve Inkay into Malamar in Pokemon GO. Your phone’s manufacturer should have that information readily available on their website, or you can look it up on GSMArena.

That’s all there is to know about how to evolve Inkay into Malamar in Pokemon GO. Now get out there and enjoy that topsy-turvy fun with your brand-new evil-looking squid.

