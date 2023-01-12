Hitman Freelancer Is Coming to Scratch That Rogue-Like Assassination Itch Later This Month

Image Source: IO Interactive

After a four-year break post the launch of Hitman: Absolution, Agent 47 rose from the ashes in a soft reboot of the series, simply titled Hitman. IO Interactive significantly changed the delivery in this reboot, as Hitman became episodic while adopting a secret agent tone, a la James Bond.

Fast forward to 2020, and Hitman 3 released, marking the end of Agent 47’s globetrotting adventure. The game has seen a ton of post-launch content pumped into it, with the newest addition, Hitman’s Freelancer mode, looking to be the latest and greatest addition when it arrives on Jan. 26.

Hitman Freelancer was announced last year during the two-year celebration of Hitman 3. The new mode will introduce rogue-like elements, as it throws players into the most immersive iteration of Hitman to date.

The current version of Hitman grants players much support as Agent 47 found himself with a handler providing the equipment he needs. Freelancer will throw that out the window, giving players the freedom to tackle challenges at their leisure, abandoning the days of “handholding” and tasking players with becoming Agent 47 himself.

Time will tell if the mode lives up to the lofty goals IO Interactive has set with Freelancer, but given the studio’s track record with Hitman post the reboot, players will be in safe hands when Freelancer drops later this month in Hitman World of Assassination.

