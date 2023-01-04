How to Fix Cabbage Error in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 requires you to have a permanent online connection while you’re playing. You need to be connected to Bungie’s servers to save your progress and join other players in your quest powering up your Guardian and fighting back the darkness. Sometimes error codes can get in the way of the fun. Here’s how to fix error code Cabbage in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Cabbage Error Code Explained

The Cabbage error code occurs in Destiny 2 when your router settings may be blocking your connection to the game’s servers.

The official Bungie help page for the error code states the following:

“Error code CABBAGE may occur when router settings block communications to or from Destiny services. We are investigating the impact on various devices.”

Fixing Cabbage Error Code in Destiny 2

To fix this error code, there are a few things you can try.

Restarting Your Router

First, it’s always worth trying just restarting your router. Sometimes, weird things can happen in those little boxes of internet goodness, and turning it off and on can fix these little issues up.

Once it’s turned back on, reconnect your console/ PC to the network, get yourself back online and load up Destiny 2.

Using a Wired Connection

Alternatively, if you’re close enough to your router and have an ethernet cable lying around, you can try connecting your console or PC to your router via a wired connection rather than wireless.

If you’re already using a wired connection and are continuing to have this issue, there’s one more thing you can try. If you’re using a wireless connection, get an ethernet cable and hook your console and router together.

A wired connection is far more stable than a wireless connection and can resolve issues with your internet that you wouldn’t necessarily think it should.

Changing Your Router Settings

The last thing you can try is to go into your router’s settings and change some of these options.

To do so, you’ll first need to log into your router itself. Open a web browser and type your router’s IP address into the address bar.

Enter your admin username and password into the boxes and again press enter. These can often be found on a sticker or label somewhere on the router itself.

You’ll then went to look for the following settings. These are often under the ‘Advanced’ section of your settings sidebar.

Enable UPnP.

Disable “Extended Security”.

Disable any “Assigned Games & Applications” settings.

Once this is done, apply the settings and load up Destiny 2. With a bit of luck, you’ll no longer be plagued by Destiny 2’s Error Code Cabbage.

However, if you do get hit by it again, you’ll want to try repeating the steps above. If you continue to be plagued by it, then you might want to reach out to Bungie Support to see if they can help you troubleshoot the issue further.

There you have how to fix Destiny 2’s Cabbage error code. For more tips, tricks, and guides, be sure to check out our wiki.