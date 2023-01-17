Cookie Run: Kingdom Codes – Free Rainbow Cubes & Crystals (January 2023)

On the lookout for the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom Redeem Codes? We’ve got you covered with updated and working Cookie Run: Kingdom codes that can be used to claim free crystals, EXP, and other valuable items. Cookie Run: Kingdom is one of the most famous mobile RPG titles that has been enjoying immense popularity over the past couple of years.

Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes are basically one of the most reliable methods to get free items, including rainbow cubes, crystals, and more, without spending a dime. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom codes that one can redeem for free rewards.

Cookie Run: Kingdom Codes

Image source: Devsisters corp.

Here’s a look at all the active Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes as of January 17, 2023:

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD4 – 500 Rainbow Cubes (New)

– 500 Rainbow Cubes POCKETGAMERAWARD – 10 random Cookies (New)

– 10 random Cookies CRKBEHINDNFUTURE – Redeem this code to get 130 EXP Star Jellies lvl 6, 120 Topping Pieces, 8 Aurora Bricks, 8 Aurora Pillars, 8 Aurora Compass, 250,000 Coins, 30 Time Jumpers, 10 Magic Cookie Cutters, 1500 Rainbow Cubes, 5000 Crystals, 1200 Radiant Shards

– Redeem this code to get 130 EXP Star Jellies lvl 6, 120 Topping Pieces, 8 Aurora Bricks, 8 Aurora Pillars, 8 Aurora Compass, 250,000 Coins, 30 Time Jumpers, 10 Magic Cookie Cutters, 1500 Rainbow Cubes, 5000 Crystals, 1200 Radiant Shards FOLLOWUSINEUROPE – 2500 Crystals

– 2500 Crystals 0728CKCOOKIELIVE – 1500 Crystals, 300 Rainbow Cubes, 3 Treasure Tickets, 3 30-min Speed-Ups

– 1500 Crystals, 300 Rainbow Cubes, 3 Treasure Tickets, 3 30-min Speed-Ups CRKWELCOEDISNEY – 3000 Crystals, 400 Radiant Shards

– 3000 Crystals, 400 Radiant Shards THANX200MPLAYERS – 2000 Crystals, 2000 Rainbow Cubes

Do note that these codes are valid for a certain period. As such, make sure to redeem them as soon as possible.

Expired Codes

WEMADECKTOGETHER – 3000 Crystals

– 3000 Crystals CK1STANNIVERSARY – 5000 Crystals, 3000 Rainbow Cubes

– 5000 Crystals, 3000 Rainbow Cubes GOMAGICOVENEVENT – 500 Crystals

– 500 Crystals 0224CRKDARKCACAO – 3000 Crystals

– 3000 Crystals COOKIELIVECOUPON – 3 Treasure Tickets, 3x 30-min Speed-up, 2 Magic Cookie Cutters, 2 Special Cookie Cutters, 30 EXP Star Jellies LVL 6, 300 Rainbow Cubes, 1500 Crystals

How Do You Redeem Cookie Run: Kingdom Codes?

Redeeming Cookie Run: Kingdom codes are relatively easy and straightforward. Here are the steps that you should follow:

Retrieve your player ID from the game. Visit DevPlay coupon page on any internet browser. Enter your player ID and Cookie Run: Kingdom code. Press the’ Claim Reward’ button. Launch the Cookie Kingdom to receive your freebies.

That’s all you need to know about Cookie Run: Kingdom codes and the process to redeem them. Before leaving, make sure to check out guides and walkthroughs for other games at Twinfinite.

