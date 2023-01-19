Bingo Blitz Free Credits Links
Bingo! I’ve got a free credit link!
Playtika Santa has brought bingo to Android and iOS platforms with Bingo Blitz, which allows players to join virtual rooms and play against real human players across the globe. However, it should be noted that the game requires you to spend credits to play a match. While there are several ways to earn them, the most reliable method to get Bingo Blitz free credits is via daily links. Here is a full list of links so that you can quickly get plenty of free credits.
How to Get Free Credits Links in Bingo Blitz
Bingo Blitz developers publish free credit links every day, so if you’re an avid player, we strongly recommend bookmarking this page to keep yourself updated with daily free credit links. Keep in mind that if you only see a couple of links early on in the day, it’s because developer Playtika Santa releases more links throughout the day.
We’ve also linked the most recent ones first date-wise, as they tend to expire pretty quickly.
January 18
January 17
- Free Credits Link 01
- Free Credits Link 02
- Free Credits Link 03
- Free Credits Link 04
- Free Credits Link 05
January 16
- Free Credits Link 01
- Free Credits Link 02
- Free Credits Link 03
- Free Credits Link 04
- Free Credits Link 05
January 15
January 14
- Free Credits Link 01
- Free Credits Link 02
- Free Credits Link 03
- Free Credits Link 04
- Free Credits Link 05
- Free Credits Link 06
- Free Credits Link 07
- Free Credits Link 08
January 13
January 12
Do note that the actual reward you receive from these links will vary depending on your current in-game level. Generally, the links listed here will expire after a day or two. With that in mind, make sure to claim free rewards as soon as possible.
How to Claim Bingo Blitz Free Credits Links
All you need to do is click on the links above on a device that has Bingo Blitz installed and let technology do the rest of the work for you.
Now all you have to do is open Bingo Blitz on your device, and you’ll have all of your free credits to use.
Are Bingo Blitz Free Credits Legit?
The good news is that, yes, all of these links are 100% legit and come from social media pages run by the Bingo Blitz developers themselves. We just go around collecting them all and compile them here, so it’s easy for you to quickly click through all the links and reap the rewards.
So that's everything you need to know about Bingo Blitz free credits links.
