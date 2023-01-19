Image source: Playtika Santa

Playtika Santa has brought bingo to Android and iOS platforms with Bingo Blitz, which allows players to join virtual rooms and play against real human players across the globe. However, it should be noted that the game requires you to spend credits to play a match. While there are several ways to earn them, the most reliable method to get Bingo Blitz free credits is via daily links. Here is a full list of links so that you can quickly get plenty of free credits.

Image source: Playtika Santa

Bingo Blitz developers publish free credit links every day, so if you’re an avid player, we strongly recommend bookmarking this page to keep yourself updated with daily free credit links. Keep in mind that if you only see a couple of links early on in the day, it’s because developer Playtika Santa releases more links throughout the day.

We’ve also linked the most recent ones first date-wise, as they tend to expire pretty quickly.

January 18

January 17

January 16

January 15

January 14

January 13

January 12

Do note that the actual reward you receive from these links will vary depending on your current in-game level. Generally, the links listed here will expire after a day or two. With that in mind, make sure to claim free rewards as soon as possible.

All you need to do is click on the links above on a device that has Bingo Blitz installed and let technology do the rest of the work for you.

Now all you have to do is open Bingo Blitz on your device, and you’ll have all of your free credits to use.

Are Bingo Blitz Free Credits Legit?

The good news is that, yes, all of these links are 100% legit and come from social media pages run by the Bingo Blitz developers themselves. We just go around collecting them all and compile them here, so it’s easy for you to quickly click through all the links and reap the rewards.

So that’s everything you need to know about Bingo Blitz free credits links. For more tips and tricks, be sure to search for Twinfinite.

Related Posts