An Oscar-Nominated Biopic Is Gyrating Its Way to the Top of Streaming

Black Adam, The Batman, and Father of the Bride, your reign at the top of the streaming charts might be over. According to Flix Patrol, there’s a new king in town: Elvis.

Currently at number seven on HBO’s most-viewed charts after climbing eight spots in one day, the Baz Luhrmann-directed film isn’t planning on stopping. The whole world has gotten Elvis fever, as the film is top 3 on streaming in places as different as Australia, Ireland, or Turkmenistan.

The reason for the movie’s resurgence might be that actor Austin Butler just got nominated for an Academy Award as Lead Actor for his performance as Presley. This biographical drama tells the story of the king of rock and roll and his problems with his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

Elvis grossed $287 million worldwide, becoming one of the top 20 highest-grossing movies in 2022. The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and earned good reviews from critics, especially Butler’s performance. The film has a 77% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an incredible 94% rating with audiences (with more than 10,000 ratings).

Only Luhrmann could’ve directed the movie as his unique style, swagger, and love for music appears in every frame. The film has earned eight Academy Awards nominations and stars Austin Butler (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Tom Hanks (Saving Private Ryan), Helen Thompson (Bad Mothers), Richard Roxburgh (Moulin Rouge), and Olivia DeJonge (The Society).

You can watch Elvis on HBO, Hulu, iTunes, and Prime Video.

