Amazon Prime Video’s Invincible Season 2 Gets an Official Release Window

Rejoice, Invincible fans; there’s been an update today about when the show is coming back and what Mark (Steven Yeun) has been up to since the end of the first season back in 2021. Amazon Prime has officially announced that Invincible Season 2 will be arriving in Late 2023.
This came by way of a teaser, which gave fans an update on what has been going on since the first season debuted. While brief, the video does provide some hilarious back and forth between Mark and Allen the Alien, all without giving too much away for what is to come in the sophomore season of the show.
Invincible is an adaptation of the comic of the same name written by Robert Kirkman of The Walking Dead fame and tells the story of 17-year-old Mark Grayson, and his transformation to a superhero under the guidance of the most powerful being on the planet, his dad Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons).
The show was released on Mar. 2021 with glowing reviews praising the animation, storylines, writing, voice acting, and action sequences. The show was renewed for a second and third season before it ended airing its first.
Finally, today fans know that they’ll have to wait until the end of the year to see what happens next with Mark, Atom Eve, Rex Splode, Monster Girl, and the rest of the Guardians of the Globe.