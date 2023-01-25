Image via Square Enix

Come late Feb. 2023, Square Enix will be making some minor changes to which payment methods are acceptable in Final Fantasy XIV; specifically the Mog Station, the FFXIV online store, and Square Enix account management sites. If you aren’t sure if you should be worried, then check out all the changes to Final Fantasy XIV’s payment methods to see if it applies to you.

Every Change Coming to Payment Methods in Final Fantasy XIV

When the new changes go into effect for Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix will not accept these payment methods through the Mog Station, FFXIV online store, and account management sites:

Carte Bleue

JCB

SEPA (Sofort)

If you see your payment method listed above, Square Enix may reinstate these options down the road, but now is the time to consider switching over to an accepted payment method ahead of the update.

With that said, the following payment methods will still be available as valid options after the changes go into effect in February:

Amazon Pay

American Express

Discover

Mastercard

PayPal

Paysafecard

Visa

If you see your payment method listed above, then you are fine and can continue on enjoying the game without any worry in the world.

And there you have it: all changes to Final Fantasy XIV payment methods. While Square Enix ensures that this shouldn’t have a major impact on the game and sites, it wouldn’t hurt to consider re-registering your payment method after the changes have been made, just for the sake of circumventing any and all possible issues.

